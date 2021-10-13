Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SARTF shares. Cheuvreux raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF remained flat at $$675.75 during midday trading on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $359.05 and a 52 week high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.29.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

