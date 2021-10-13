Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SARTF shares. Cheuvreux raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF remained flat at $$675.75 during midday trading on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $359.05 and a 52 week high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.29.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
