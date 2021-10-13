Scotiabank Trims Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Target Price to C$42.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Interfor has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

