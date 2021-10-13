SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 4.4%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $342.59 and last traded at $339.22. 29,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,700,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

The company has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of SEA by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

