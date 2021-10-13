Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Seagen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

