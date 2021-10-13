Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.