Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.09

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as low as $2.90. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 454,161 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter worth approximately $687,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

