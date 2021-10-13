Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STS stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Wednesday. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12 month low of GBX 183.63 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 219 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £213.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.58.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

