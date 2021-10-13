Seeyond Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Seeyond raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 216.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 1.0% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $314.34. 7,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,202. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $332.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

