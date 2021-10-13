Seeyond Purchases 28,527 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,154. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

