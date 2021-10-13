Seeyond Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 283,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,521. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

