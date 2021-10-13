Seeyond Sells 1,612 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Seeyond cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $6,648,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in PayPal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.12. The company had a trading volume of 143,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,666. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.