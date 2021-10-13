Seeyond Sells 6,434 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,665. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.