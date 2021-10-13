Seeyond Trims Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,208 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 529 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock worth $1,503,840. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

AKAM stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

