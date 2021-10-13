SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,126.83

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,126.83 ($14.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.68). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 2,020,491 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGRO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £14.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.