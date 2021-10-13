SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Eugenie Levin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00.

SEMrush stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $135,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

