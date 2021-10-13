Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $111,374.17 and $22.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00066279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012950 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008114 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005753 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003655 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.