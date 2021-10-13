Sensient Technologies (SXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sensient Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

