Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Shares Down 1.9%

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.90. 47,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 99,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.99). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

