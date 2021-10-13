Sergey Brin Sells 13,889 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29.

On Monday, August 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,734.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,806.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,564.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,413,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

