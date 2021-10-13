Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $216,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Paychex by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,486,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,793,000 after purchasing an additional 178,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Paychex by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,750,000 after purchasing an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $10,187,619.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,368.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $119.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

