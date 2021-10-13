Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $234,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ingredion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion stock opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

