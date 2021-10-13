Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $204,000 Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 794,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 90,737 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.