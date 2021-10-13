SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of PNFP opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

