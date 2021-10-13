SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,313 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 1,140.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 1,114,545 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after buying an additional 1,021,185 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in CommScope by 1,126.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,063,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 976,632 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

