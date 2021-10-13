SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,775 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First American Financial by 729.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $72.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

