SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,916 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,153,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 148,098 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 190,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 493,253 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $567.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

