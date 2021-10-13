SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 884,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

