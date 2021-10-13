Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $93.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHAK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE SHAK traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,040. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.32. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shake Shack by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

