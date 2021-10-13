Share Buyback Program Initiated by QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Board of Directors

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.