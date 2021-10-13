Share Buyback Program Initiated by Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.66. The stock had a trading volume of 183,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.00. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $160.61.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

