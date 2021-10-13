Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 2,164.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.