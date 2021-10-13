Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.