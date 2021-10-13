Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 3.7%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.21 and last traded at $71.23. Approximately 18,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 979,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.
FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.
The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
