Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 3.7%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.21 and last traded at $71.23. Approximately 18,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 979,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.