Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 35.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €183.40 ($215.76).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €137.90 ($162.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is €139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.90. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

