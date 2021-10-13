Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Grows By 387.0%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, a growth of 387.0% from the September 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABOS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

