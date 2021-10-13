Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Grows By 387.0%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, a growth of 387.0% from the September 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
