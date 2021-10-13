Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Expands By 446.2%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 446.2% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,072,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ERBB traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 14,618,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,857,652. American Green has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

