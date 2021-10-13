Short Interest in Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Drops By 90.3%

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMNL stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Applied Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

