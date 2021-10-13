Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Declines By 70.4%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average is $128.27. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

