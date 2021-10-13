Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Decreases By 66.6%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the September 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATDRY shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

