Short Interest in Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Increases By 3,210.0%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 3,210.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 496.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYLOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

