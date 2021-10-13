Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Drops By 75.4%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the September 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLPHY opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. CLP has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

