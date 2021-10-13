Short Interest in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Rises By 2,200.0%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

DPSI stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Decisionpoint Systems has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

