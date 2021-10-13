Short Interest in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Rises By 2,200.0%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
DPSI stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Decisionpoint Systems has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
About Decisionpoint Systems
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.
