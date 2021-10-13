Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Grows By 1,084.1%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 1,084.1% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.