Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Declines By 71.4%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Dune Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 958.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

