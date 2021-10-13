Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Drops By 77.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the September 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,774. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.