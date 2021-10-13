Short Interest in First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Decreases By 85.7%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.72. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

