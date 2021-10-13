Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Rises By 277.7%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, a growth of 277.7% from the September 15th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.