Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rises By 300.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KGSPY stock remained flat at $$98.42 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KGSPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.