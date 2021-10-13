Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Expands By 327.3%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. 19,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,912. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

