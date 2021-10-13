Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declines By 74.4%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

NYSE:SCD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,371. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

